ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Let’s work as one family, Oyetola urges Osun APC members

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oyetola promised that the party would set up an implementation committee to review the recommendations and take appropriate step for implementation.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola. [Twitter/GboyegaOyetola]
The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola. [Twitter/GboyegaOyetola]

Recommended articles

Oyetola gave the charge in Osogbo during the presentation of the report of the 11-man committee on the repositioning of the party in the state.

The former governor had on May 1 inaugurated the committee led by Prof. Isaac Adewole, former Minister of Health.

Oyetola promised that the party would set up an implementation committee to review the recommendations and take appropriate step for implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once the recommendations are implemented, we will have resolved to work together as a family to sustain the progress, peace and development of APC in Osun State.

“As a party, we shall continue to harness our resources to take care of the interest of the youths, women and the generality of the party members.

“We shall empower them to find useful expressions for their innate talents, skills and competencies so that they can contribute their quota to the development of the party, the state and Nigeria at large,” he said.

The minister commended members of the committee for a job well done.

Earlier, Adewole, while presenting the report of the committee, reiterated the support of party faithful in the state for the leadership of Oyetola.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said part of the committee’s recommendation was that there should be a standing committees to deal with reconciliation after every election.

Adewole said some of the reasons for the failure of the party during the governorship election identified by the committee were; disconnection between the government and the citizens, poor leadership and irregular payment of salaries and pensions.

“Indiscipline, anti-party activities, undue desire to grab money allocated to wards and units by leaders, ineffective use of the media to project achievements of the governor, inadequate preparation for election, among others contributed to the failure of the party,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribunal dismisses PDP, LP petitions, upholds APC’s victory in Edo NASS poll

Tribunal dismisses PDP, LP petitions, upholds APC’s victory in Edo NASS poll

Cross River govt plans rail line to link Obudu to Calabar

Cross River govt plans rail line to link Obudu to Calabar

Let’s work as one family, Oyetola urges Osun APC members

Let’s work as one family, Oyetola urges Osun APC members

Don’t waste resources in further challenging Tinubu’s victory, scholar advises

Don’t waste resources in further challenging Tinubu’s victory, scholar advises

You’ve lessons to learn from tribunal judgment, APC chieftain tells INEC

You’ve lessons to learn from tribunal judgment, APC chieftain tells INEC

Interior minister welcomes Akeredolu back to office after medical leave

Interior minister welcomes Akeredolu back to office after medical leave

Significance of foreign trips of Tinubu in 100 days in office

Significance of foreign trips of Tinubu in 100 days in office

Gov Diri wants East-West Road completed, renamed

Gov Diri wants East-West Road completed, renamed

All parts of Nigeria will benefit from Tinubu's administration – Shettima

All parts of Nigeria will benefit from Tinubu's administration – Shettima

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses