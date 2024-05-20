ADVERTISEMENT
Lawyers go extra mile to defend criminals in court because of money - Chief Magistrate

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chief Magistrate said that lawyers had a role to play to address insecurity in the country.

Federal-Hight-Court-Abuja [Daily Nigerian]
Federal-Hight-Court-Abuja [Daily Nigerian]

Anyadiegwu made the call while addressing lawyers at the Amawbia Chief Magistrate’s Court in Awka, Anambra, in reaction to the kidnap of a state-based lawyer, Chukwubuikem Azoro.

Recall that unidentified gunmen abducted Azoro around the Abagana area in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, on May 11.

Members of the Nigerian Bar Association in Anambra state on May 16 and 17 boycotted all courts in the state to press for the release of their abducted colleague.

“There is an urgent need for lawyers to look at the way they entertain criminal cases in their chambers.

“I’m not talking about regular criminal cases such as breach of peace or land grabbing but serious criminal cases such as kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms and armed robbery.

“These criminals hire and pay lawyers to defend them in court, and lawyers will go the extra mile to defend and file all sorts of applications and sometimes, petitions to ensure their clients get bail or judgement to go free.

“These criminals go back into the society and continue to perpetrate crimes. I’m making this appeal because nobody is safe anymore, including lawyers.

“We need to be honest with ourselves as lawyers because we defend these criminals and release them back into the society where they continue to torment people,” he said.

Anyadiegwu also urged parents to monitor and prioritise their children’s upbringing to raise responsible adults who will contribute meaningfully to society.

News Agency Of Nigeria

