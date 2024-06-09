ADVERTISEMENT
Lawmakers, govs should be placed on same minimum wage as labour - Father Mbaka

Nurudeen Shotayo

Father Mbaka criticised the allowances given to lawmakers despite the prevalent economic hardship in the country.

Mbaka also advised the government to not treat the minimum wage issue with kid gloves to avert a potential crisis.

His remarks come after the standoff between Organised Labour on the one hand, and the federal, state, and local governments as well as the organised private sector on the other hand, over a new minimum wage.

The labour unions embarked on an industrial action last Monday after rejecting the ₦60,000 proposed by the government.

The strike was later called off on Tuesday after the organised labour extracted the commitment of President Bola Tinubu that the new proposal would exceed ₦60,000.

Meanwhile, the government has since presented a new offer of ₦62,000 to labour even though the latter insisted on ₦250,000, a big draw down from its earlier stance of ₦494,000.

Nigerian governors meeting,
Nigerian governors meeting, Pulse Nigeria

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Mbaka first expressed his grievances over the huge allowances given to lawmakers despite the prevalent economic hardship in the country.

He stressed that senators, governors, and members of the House of Representatives should also receive the proposed ₦62,000 national minimum wage.

ALSO RED: You can pay workers ₦60k+ if you curb corruption, Labour replies governors

“If we decide to give labour 60,000 or 62,000, why not generalise it to the House of Assembly members, senatorial members, House of Representative members, and governors?

“They are all civil servants, so are the others slaves? I can’t understand why they are amazing billions as sitting allowance, wardrobe allowance, newspaper allowance, and suffering allowance.

“The people that should have such allowances are those suffering in the village," he said.

Speaking further, the cleric said, “How much are our teachers, nurses, and doctors being paid? Let’s be realistic, our civil servants that wake early and return late daily, how much are they being paid?

“Looking at the level of inflation in the country, you will see that we are all not sincere in this country.

“I’m pleading with the government that a stitch in time saves nine; this situation must be handled with care because it might be hijacked and nobody knows the ripple effect.”

