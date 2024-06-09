Lawmakers, govs should be placed on same minimum wage as labour - Father Mbaka

Mbaka also advised the government to not treat the minimum wage issue with kid gloves to avert a potential crisis.

His remarks come after the standoff between Organised Labour on the one hand, and the federal, state, and local governments as well as the organised private sector on the other hand, over a new minimum wage.

The labour unions embarked on an industrial action last Monday after rejecting the ₦60,000 proposed by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strike was later called off on Tuesday after the organised labour extracted the commitment of President Bola Tinubu that the new proposal would exceed ₦60,000.

Meanwhile, the government has since presented a new offer of ₦62,000 to labour even though the latter insisted on ₦250,000, a big draw down from its earlier stance of ₦494,000.

Pulse Nigeria

Mbaka says governors, lawmakers should also earn ₦62,000

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, June 8, 2024, Mbaka first expressed his grievances over the huge allowances given to lawmakers despite the prevalent economic hardship in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that senators, governors, and members of the House of Representatives should also receive the proposed ₦62,000 national minimum wage.

“If we decide to give labour ₦60,000 or ₦62,000, why not generalise it to the House of Assembly members, senatorial members, House of Representative members, and governors?

“They are all civil servants, so are the others slaves? I can’t understand why they are amazing billions as sitting allowance, wardrobe allowance, newspaper allowance, and suffering allowance.

“The people that should have such allowances are those suffering in the village," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking further, the cleric said, “How much are our teachers, nurses, and doctors being paid? Let’s be realistic, our civil servants that wake early and return late daily, how much are they being paid?

“Looking at the level of inflation in the country, you will see that we are all not sincere in this country.