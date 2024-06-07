ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG increases minimum wage offer to ₦62,000, labour stands on ₦250k

Nurudeen Shotayo

Labour had warned earlier that the government that a token increase on the initially proposed N60,000 would be rejected.

BREAKING: FG increases minimum wage offer to ₦62,000
BREAKING: FG increases minimum wage offer to ₦62,000

Recommended articles

The development comes after several hours of meeting of the tripartite committee consisting of labour unions, organised private sector, and government on Friday, June 7, 2024.

However, organised labour has proposed ₦250,000, a massive shift from its earlier stance of ₦494,000.

The new government's offer is a paltry addition to the proposal, which led to suspended industrial but it remains to be seen if labour will accept the latest proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's understood, however, that deliberations on the new minimum wage involving the tripartite committee set up by the Federal Government have now come to an end after several months.

The ball will now be stuck in President Bola Tinubu's court, as he is expected to send an executive bill to the National Assembly for legislative action.

Negotiations for the new minimum wage had stalled over the months with labour unions and the Federal Government failing to come to an agreement.

While the government, backed by the organised private sector, proposed ₦60,000, organised labour insisted on ₦494,000.

This created a logjam that resulted in a two-day industrial action earlier in the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Labour suspended the strike action after receiving assurances from the government that the subsequent minimum wage proposal would exceed the ₦60,000 threshold.

The suspension of the industrial allowed all the parties to resume negotiations until Friday night.

After the suspension of the strike on Tuesday, Tinubu ordered the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, to produce a new minimum template within two days.

Though the minister presented the template to the President in Abuja on Thursday, its content hasn't been made public.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu spent his first year in office fixing Buhari's failure - Bode George

Tinubu spent his first year in office fixing Buhari's failure - Bode George

FG increases minimum wage offer to ₦62,000, labour stands on ₦250k

FG increases minimum wage offer to ₦62,000, labour stands on ₦250k

Shutting national grid during strike was going too far - Labour veterans

Shutting national grid during strike was going too far - Labour veterans

Why government and workers always fight over minimum wage

Why government and workers always fight over minimum wage

Igbo youths hail Senate’s 2nd reading of Anti-open Grazing Bill

Igbo youths hail Senate’s 2nd reading of Anti-open Grazing Bill

Tribunal’s ₦150m fine on MultiChoice splits Nigerians online

Tribunal’s ₦150m fine on MultiChoice splits Nigerians online

Gov Adeleke presents ₦4bn bond certificates to retirees

Gov Adeleke presents ₦4bn bond certificates to retirees

Has Renewed Hope brought lifeline to Niger Delta region?

Has Renewed Hope brought lifeline to Niger Delta region?

Over 200 intending pilgrims removed from faulty aircraft protest on Ilorin streets

Over 200 intending pilgrims removed from faulty aircraft protest on Ilorin streets

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano Court fixes July 4 for hearing in Mosque fire case [Intel Region]

Kano Court fixes July 4 for hearing in Mosque fire case, death toll rises to 19

Kaduna Police arrest int'l car theft suspect, recover anti-tracker jammer [Guardian]

Kaduna Police arrest int'l car theft suspect, recover anti-tracker jammer

10 African countries with the lowest population of tobacco users

WHO advocates ban on tobacco use in Nigeria to save 4.5 million users

Why we suspended helicopter landing levy – FG

Why we suspended helicopter landing levy – FG