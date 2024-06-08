ADVERTISEMENT
Those who pad budget, steal subsidy funds commit treasonable felony - NLC slams SGF

Nurudeen Shotayo

The NLC called on the SGF to retract his statement and approach the ongoing minimum wage negotiation with all the seriousness it deserves.

Members of the NLC and their counterparts in the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had thrown the nation into darkness after shutting down the national grid last Monday due to the minimum wage strike.

The blackout, which lasted for over 30 hours, reportedly had some ramifications on economic activities and livelihood in general.

Power has since been restored nationwide after organised labour suspended the industrial action in the afternoon of Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Addressing the conduct of labour unions on Thursday, Akume had frowned upon the action of shutting the national grid, terming it as an act of treasonable felony.

The SGF also cautioned organised labour to be more circumspect as they continue to press home their demands over a new national minimum wage and restoration of old electricity tariff.

But, responding to the allegation in a statement by its Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, the NLC viewed Akume's comment as a deviation from democratic tradition and principles.

The union also called on the SGF to retract his statement and approach the ongoing minimum wage negotiation with all the seriousness it deserves.

While defending their action, NLC noted that those who engage in budget padding, foreign exchange round-tripping, diversion of public resources and stealing trillions of naira in the name of subsidy should be charged with treasonable felony.

The NLC is gearing up for a nationwide protest over the economic situation of Nigeria. [PBS]
“The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) expresses its profound disappointment and strong condemnation of the recent comments made by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) regarding the nationwide strike embarked upon by the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

“The SGF’s characterization of our legitimate and constitutionally protected industrial action as a “treasonable felony” and “economic sabotage” is not only deeply troubling but also undermines the spirit of constructive dialogue necessary for resolving the ongoing issues. The demands of the NLC and TUC are clear and just. We seek the conclusion and signing into law of a new national minimum wage that is in sync with the realities of the cost of living, a reversal of the hike in electricity tariff to N65/kWh and an end to the discriminatory classification of electricity consumers into bands.

“These demands are grounded in the need for economic justice and fairness for all Nigerian workers and citizens. The SGF we are sure knows those whose actions are treasonable and sabotage our economy. Those who loot our treasury around the country, those who divert public resources meant for hospitals and schools; those who are involved in foreign exchange round-tripping; padding of budgets and inflating contracts including those who steal trillions of Naira in the name of subsidy are the real Economic saboteurs who commit a treasonable felony.

“These people are in costly Agbada and drive in convoys all around the nation occupying the corridors of power and not innocent workers who are not slaves but chose to withdraw their services because of the inhuman treatment meted on them by the Government.

“It is particularly disheartening that the SGF, a high-ranking government official, would make statements that trivialize the genuine grievances of Nigerian workers. His assertion that he cannot afford to pay each of his four drivers N100,000 monthly is a stark reminder of the disconnect between the government and the realities faced by ordinary Nigerians," the statement read partly.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

