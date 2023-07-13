Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Lawmakers ensure your constituents benefit quality, effective representation' - Traditional ruler

News Agency Of Nigeria

The traditional ruler urged them to justify the mandate given to them by the people, ensuring that the dividends of democracy reaches them.

Majority Leader of Delta House of Assembly, Mr Emeka Nwaobi (second left), receiving royal blessings from Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna, the traditional ruler of Issele-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta, on Thursday.
Majority Leader of Delta House of Assembly, Mr Emeka Nwaobi (second left), receiving royal blessings from Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna, the traditional ruler of Issele-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta, on Thursday.

Recommended articles

The traditional ruler gave the advice in his palace at Issele-Uku on Thursday, July 13, 2023 when the member representing Aniocha North constituency in the state House of Assembly, Mr Emeka Nwaobi, led some principal officers of the House on a thank-you visit to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged them to justify the mandate given to them by their people by ensuring that the dividends of democracy got to them.

As lawmakers, do all that you can to ensure that the people in your constituencies benefit from your quality and effective representation,” he said.

Ezeagwuna said they should also use their positions as lawmakers to enact laws that would better the lives of the people, especially their constituents.

The royal father, who was glad to receive Nwaobi as the Majority Leader of the Eighth Assembly, said that the lawmaker’s emergence as majority leader was an act of God.

Today is a historic day for us as a people and as a kingdom, and I must commend members of the state assembly for making out time for this visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Whatever that transpired in the life of Emeka Nwaobi is the will of God and not my will.

”I must say that whoever brings out himself or herself for the service of the people will surely be elevated to greater heights,” he said.

He advised the lawmakers to ensure that they use their positions to impact positively on humanity by promoting people-oriented legislation.

My appeal to all of you is simple: you should know that the office you currently occupy is for the benefit of your people.

“You should do all you can to ensure that your constituents benefit immensely from the position you currently occupy” the traditional ruler said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Nwaobi told the traditional ruler that he was at the palace to thank him for his support before and after the election.

Nwaobi, who was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Arthur Akpowowo and other lawmakers, seized the occasion to officially inform the royal father of his emergence as majority leader of the assembly.

I am here to thank my traditional ruler and my people for showing me love, especially all through my turbulent period.

”I am also here to him because each time I prepare to run for election, the palace has always been my first point of call.

”I have also come to seek your prayers for God to give me the wisdom to function effectively as majority leader, ” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker also commended his colleagues for their support in making the visit a success.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Who should not make it into Tinubu's cabinet? [Editor's Opinion]

Who should not make it into Tinubu's cabinet? [Editor's Opinion]

NANS demands reduction in school fees due to subsidy removal

NANS demands reduction in school fees due to subsidy removal

'No amount of propaganda will stop recovery of Benue assets' – Gov Alia

'No amount of propaganda will stop recovery of Benue assets' – Gov Alia

'Lawmakers ensure your constituents benefit quality, effective representation' - Traditional ruler

'Lawmakers ensure your constituents benefit quality, effective representation' - Traditional ruler

Tinubu seeks Senate's approval of $800m loan from World Bank

Tinubu seeks Senate's approval of $800m loan from World Bank

Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s suit against DSS, again

Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s suit against DSS, again

Tinubu requests Senate’s approval for ₦500billion palliatives

Tinubu requests Senate’s approval for ₦500billion palliatives

Group urges governors to replicate FG’s anti-corruption efforts in states

Group urges governors to replicate FG’s anti-corruption efforts in states

Court orders DSS to charge or release Emefiele

Court orders DSS to charge or release Emefiele

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies