My concern is what Lagosians want - Lawmaker begins 13km road reconstruction

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road reconstruction is being facilitated by the lawmaker. The road reconstruction is among projects being undertaken by the lawmaker in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The road links several communities. Benson said at the flag-off ceremony on Monday that the road reconstruction was part of his electioneering promises to his constituency. He hoped that it would alleviate the suffering of commuters.

“My primary concern is what the people want.

“I will speak with the contractor to carry along the youth and women in respect of employment.

“I implore the youth and community leaders to support the contractor in ensuring timely completion of the project,” he said.

Sesan Daini, Chairman, Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA, said that the road reconstruction would boost economic activities in the council area, considering its proximity to Lekki, Victoria Island and Banana Island.

According to him, the road construction will also enhance waterway transport. He added that community development associations would benefit from it.

“I appreciate our lawmaker for bringing federal government presence to the community because it will bring a lot benefits,” he stated.

Also, Adelakun Abayomi, Chairman, Community Development Committee of the LCDA, thanked the lawmaker for the initiative.

“This is a gesture we have been waiting for.

“Today, it has become a reality. We will return our appreciation through our votes."