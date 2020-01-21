A couple of days after pleading with Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa to rescue him, Lawan Andimi, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika local government area of the state, has been killed.

Punch reports that Andimi was killed by Boko Haram insurgents who abducted him on Thursday, January 2, 2020, when they attacked Michika, a town in Adamawa.

CAN President, Reverend Supo Ayokunle, has confirmed Andimi's killing.

“It is unfortunate what has happened. A statement will be issued soon,” he was quoted as saying.

Prior to his killing, Andimi had appealed to the state government under the leadership of Fintiri to make effort to secure his release from the Boko Haram captivity.

“I have never been discouraged, because all conditions that one finds himself …is in the hand of God. God who made them to take care of me. So, the summary of my speech; I am appealing to my colleagues, reverends, particularly my president, Reverend Joel Billy who is a strong man, a man of compassion and man of love. He can do all his best to speak to our governor, Umaru Jibrilla (Fintiri) and other necessary agents for my release here,” Andimi had said in a video.

Meanwhile, no less than 17 soldiers had been killed, while many others abducted in separate confrontations between the military and Boko Haram insurgents on Bama-Gwoza highway on Friday, and Saturday, January 18, 2020.