Gov Lawal begins payment of ₦30k minimum wage, June salary to Zamfara workers

Lawal recently held a meeting with the leadership of labour unions in the state where he pledged to commence the payment of the minimum wage starting in June.

Disclosing the development in a statement on Friday, June 14, 2024, Lawal's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the state civil servants have also started receiving their June salary on the 12th ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

Idris also revealed that Zamfara civil servants were being paid a paltry salary of ₦7,000 before now, adding that the current administration is committed to the welfare of workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Zamfara state government, led by Governor Dauda Lawal, has disbursed the June salary to support workers in preparing for the upcoming Eid celebration.

“This is in line with the fulfilment of the promise made by the governor last month to implement the ₦30,000 minimum wage.

“Before now, civil servants in Zamfara received a minimum wage as low as seven thousand naira.

“The government has been worker-friendly since its inception, ensuring the payment of three months withheld salaries, leave grants, owed gratuities, and timely payment of salaries.

“The government will continue to make further efforts to reform and rejuvenate the Zamfara civil service,” the statement read

ADVERTISEMENT