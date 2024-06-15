ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Lawal begins payment of ₦30k minimum wage, June salary to Zamfara workers

Nurudeen Shotayo

Zamfara was one of the states yet to implement the ₦30,000 minimum wage since the law was signed in 2019 by former President Buhari.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Recommended articles

Lawal recently held a meeting with the leadership of labour unions in the state where he pledged to commence the payment of the minimum wage starting in June.

Disclosing the development in a statement on Friday, June 14, 2024, Lawal's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the state civil servants have also started receiving their June salary on the 12th ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

Idris also revealed that Zamfara civil servants were being paid a paltry salary of ₦7,000 before now, adding that the current administration is committed to the welfare of workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Zamfara state government, led by Governor Dauda Lawal, has disbursed the June salary to support workers in preparing for the upcoming Eid celebration.

“This is in line with the fulfilment of the promise made by the governor last month to implement the 30,000 minimum wage.

“Before now, civil servants in Zamfara received a minimum wage as low as seven thousand naira.

“The government has been worker-friendly since its inception, ensuring the payment of three months withheld salaries, leave grants, owed gratuities, and timely payment of salaries.

“The government will continue to make further efforts to reform and rejuvenate the Zamfara civil service,” the statement read

ADVERTISEMENT

Zamfara was one of the states yet to implement the ₦30,000 minimum wage since the law was signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mayhem in Ebonyi community as youths burn down man's house after cleric's revelation

Mayhem in Ebonyi community as youths burn down man's house after cleric's revelation

Lawmakers want urgent purchase of new aircraft for Tinubu, Shettima to avoid mishap

Lawmakers want urgent purchase of new aircraft for Tinubu, Shettima to avoid mishap

Gov Lawal begins payment of ₦30k minimum wage, June salary to Zamfara workers

Gov Lawal begins payment of ₦30k minimum wage, June salary to Zamfara workers

NACHON urges Nigerian pilgrims to avoid direct sunlight over health risks

NACHON urges Nigerian pilgrims to avoid direct sunlight over health risks

Customs boss, Adeniyi reacts to age falsification report

Customs boss, Adeniyi reacts to age falsification report

Customs intercepts ₦4bn illicit drugs at Tin Can Island Port

Customs intercepts ₦4bn illicit drugs at Tin Can Island Port

Your visit is a recognition of what stage we are, Tinubu tells FBI Director

Your visit is a recognition of what stage we are, Tinubu tells FBI Director

Flood: Lagos govt demolishes OPC shrines, gates, fences, security post in Okota

Flood: Lagos govt demolishes OPC shrines, gates, fences, security post in Okota

Ghana to experience 21-day power outage due to gas supply issue from Nigeria

Ghana to experience 21-day power outage due to gas supply issue from Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from contesting for Reps' seat in 2004

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from becoming Reps member in 2007

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

I have accepted recommendation of Olakulehin as new Olubadan – Makinde