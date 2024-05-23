ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Lawal will begin ₦30,000 minimum wage payments in June

News Agency Of Nigeria

The decision to implement the payment reflects the state government’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Recommended articles

Gov. Dauda Lawal made this known during a meeting with the Zamfara Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Gusau. Lawal said the decision to implement the payment reflects the state government’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare.

“Today, I want to announce to the Zamfara State Labour Union leaders that my government will commence payment of ₦30,000 minimum wage next month, June.

“On assumption of office as governor, my administration has implemented numerous civil service reforms to ensure workers’ welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have achieved the payment of withheld three months salaries of workers, payment of leave grants and other bonuses.

“My government has paid a total of ₦4.3 billion in four batches to state and local government retirees, which had not been paid since 2011.

“We have further plans to improve the efficiency of the civil service in Zamfara.

“No employee should be concerned about retirement as we will ensure timely payment of retirement benefits without any delays.

“We are committed to our rescue mission,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Security tightened at Cross River assembly after Anyambem's impeachment

Security tightened at Cross River assembly after Anyambem's impeachment

Governor Lawal will begin ₦30,000 minimum wage payments in June

Governor Lawal will begin ₦30,000 minimum wage payments in June

Kaduna Government says agriculture is key to rural economic development

Kaduna Government says agriculture is key to rural economic development

Countering fake news is Nigerians' responsibility, not the Govt's - Idris

Countering fake news is Nigerians' responsibility, not the Govt's - Idris

ECOWAS Parliament on verge of electing first female speaker

ECOWAS Parliament on verge of electing first female speaker

Heartbreaking ordeal of 60 Nigerian students withdrawn from UK varsity

Heartbreaking ordeal of 60 Nigerian students withdrawn from UK varsity

Police sent Lanre to prison for 8 years to await trial for a case that didn't exist

Police sent Lanre to prison for 8 years to await trial for a case that didn't exist

INEC staff in Abia prays against spirit of death among members

INEC staff in Abia prays against spirit of death among members

Nigerians react as Lookman ruins Leverkusen's record to win Atalanta's 1st European Cup

Nigerians react as Lookman ruins Leverkusen's record to win Atalanta's 1st European Cup

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NECO registration [Premium Times Nigeria]

NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE

Bags of grains [Radio Nigeria Ibadan]

Kebbi residents receive 23,982 bags of grains from FG to ease food crisis

NAFDAC seizes fake cosmetics valued at ₦35 million in Abuja [NAN]

NAFDAC seizes fake cosmetics valued at ₦35 million in Abuja

Tinubu's jets break down, forced to use commercial plane [Peoples Gazette]

Reps investigate why Tinubu's jets broke down, forced him to use commercial plane