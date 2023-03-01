LAUTECH gets approval to admit more students into medical programme

Fadeyi said that the development came after the Prof. Juwon Arotiba-led special task force on repositioning the medical programme of the University to one of the best in the country completed its assignment.

He said that the development was announced through a letter with reference number: MDCN/525/vol.iv/274, dated Feb. 27, 2023, signed by the Council’s Registrar, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi and addressed to the University Vice-Chancellor.

According to him, the Visitor to the institution and Governor of Oyo State, Gov. Seyi Makinde, had, early in February, raised a task force to study the situation in LAUTECH.

He said that the special task force was also instructed to look into the situation of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, and come up with suggestions on how to raise standard of training medical doctors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mojeed Liasu, in his comment, described the news as a welcome development.

He thanked Gov. Makinde, Chairman of LAUTECH’s Governing Council, Prof. Deji Omole and the MDCN for the motivation to excel.