ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LASU suspends second semester examinations for elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagos State University, Ojo, has suspended on-going second-semester examination for Saturday’s general elections.

LASU
LASU
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He stated that the varsity’s Senate gave the directive following earlier directives by the Federal Government through the National Universities Commission.

“In view of prevailing circumstances and the non-availability of new naira notes in the country, the senate decided that students should vacate the campus effective Friday and resume on March 14.

“Senate further directed that other activities of the university and essential services should continue to be run by members of staff from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,’’ he added.

Fanu stated also that students who registered for their Permanent Voter Cards in the university should be allowed to stay on the campus to exercise their franchise.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JUST IN: FG orders total closure of land borders for elections

JUST IN: FG orders total closure of land borders for elections

Synagogue Church donates £10,000 earthquake relief to Turkey

Synagogue Church donates £10,000 earthquake relief to Turkey

LASU suspends second semester examinations for elections

LASU suspends second semester examinations for elections

5,000 APC, LP members collapse structures into Atiku/Okowa team

5,000 APC, LP members collapse structures into Atiku/Okowa team

Simon Ekpa renews call for sit-at-home after release by Finnish police

Simon Ekpa renews call for sit-at-home after release by Finnish police

BREAKING: Finnish police release Ekpa hours after arrest

BREAKING: Finnish police release Ekpa hours after arrest

2023 Elections: Aisha Buhari woos voters for Tinubu/Shettima in Daura

2023 Elections: Aisha Buhari woos voters for Tinubu/Shettima in Daura

Gateway International Cargo Airport world class – Osinbajo

Gateway International Cargo Airport world class – Osinbajo

Trade Union Congress appeals to members to vote Labour Party

Trade Union Congress appeals to members to vote Labour Party

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates.

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes

Naira notes on display [Guardian]

CBN says it didn't ask banks to collect old N500, N1000 notes from customers

Bola Tinubu [Twitter/@mzk11uk]

EFCC denies raiding Tinubu's home for ₦400 billion loot