LASU sandwich degree programme matriculates 1,500 students

Olatunji-Bello said that the choice of the students to enroll in the sandwich degree programme was a clear indication of their belief in the school’s capacity to provide qualitative education for them.

“LASU has the capacity to give you worthwhile educational experience that will ensure you have the opportunity to excel in your course of study.

“It is important for me to mention that LASU is a student centered university and a place for the grooming of generational leaders.

“It is also a place of freedom, however, the freedom often comes with equivalent obligations and boundaries,” she said.

She added that the school’s objective was to produce graduates who would be catalysts to the process of transformation of Lagos State.

“I advise you to embrace self -discipline, avail yourselves of all the opportunities that the university provides for you to succeed.

“Attend lectures regularly and punctually, carry out all your assignments, shun deviant behaviours that can truncate your academic career, imbibe the qualities of a truly educated person.

“The university has zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractices, corruption and hooliganism,” Olatunji-Bello said.

She noted that the students’ welfare was top priority and would ensure that the academic and learning environment was conducive.

“Dear students, our vision is to become the best university in West Africa, we are determined to achieve this.

“I enjoin you to support that vision by striving for academic excellence,” she said.

Prof. Femi Adeogun, Director, Sandwich Degree Programme, LASU, advised the students to take their studies seriously in their respective courses.