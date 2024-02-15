ADVERTISEMENT
LASTMA says filmmakers, skit makers using its outfits without authorisation will face the law

News Agency Of Nigeria

LASTMA frowns at the demeaning manner in which movie and skit makers portray LASTMA institution in their movies and skits.

The General Manager of the agency, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos. The statement was signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA. Bakare-Oki frowned at the demeaning manner in which movie and skit makers portray LASTMA institution in their movies and skits.

Using LASTMA uniform without recourse to Section 79 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 criminalise such unauthorised use.

“Film or skit makers who portray as LASTMA officer without applying for, and being duly issued a permit letter for such portrayals, should desist with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

He expressed optimism that such sanity in movie production, regulation of possession, and usage of LASTMA uniforms would surely curb the proliferation of LASTMA kits, uniforms, and accouterments within our society.

“We implore the National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners and other affiliated bodies to warn their members.

“Anyone caught using LASTMA uniform without an approved permit will be prosecuted following ‘Section 79 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015."

News Agency Of Nigeria

