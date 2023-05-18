LASG sets deadline for registration into Model Colleges

The Director, Lagos State Examination Board, Mr Orunsolu Adebayo, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, in Lagos.

Adebayo urged all applicants yet to complete their registration to do so, and other interested candidates to take note of the deadline.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Education through the Examinations Board wishes to update Parents/Guardians, Head teachers and School owners to tidy up processes of their wards.

“The deadline for payment and registration for the Year 2023 Screening Test into the State Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools ends on Friday, 19th May, 2023,” he said.