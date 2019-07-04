At least two people have been confirmed dead after a pipeline exploded in the Ijegun area of Lagos State early on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the casualties, disclosing that at least 30 vehicles were also burnt.

The agency said the explosion was caused by vandals who were engaged in illegal bunkering activities at Fire Junction, Ijegun, within the vicinity where pipelines of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) were buried.

"The vandals had already siphoned petrol into a 33,000 litres tanker while a second tanker of the same capacity was being loaded when security agencies suddenly intercepted them.

"While trying to escape, some of the siphoned fuel spilled into the drainage and the vandals were alleged to have set the spilled fuel on fire in a bid to deter the security agencies from apprehending them.

"The fire eventually returned to the pipeline point where the vandals siphoned the fuel and exploded with escalating fire which led to two fatalities and over 30 vehicles burnt," LASEMA said.

The agency further noted that the total loss in the accident will be determined after the fire has been completely extinguished by firefighters.