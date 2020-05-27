The Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Olalere Odusote, says the state is supporting local production of metres to enhance power capacity in the state.

Odusote made this known on Wednesday, while discussing Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration plans for Energy and Power supply on an online show tagged: ”Covinspiration”.

It was moderated by Mr Dayo Israel, the Special Representative to the United Nations, and British Council Global Change-maker.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was to keep the public abreast of the administration’s activities in the last one year.

The commissioner said: “As a state government, we are working with the metre providers to see how we can enhance their capacity.

“We would also be engaging and working with the Federal Government to look at what is stopping us from bringing in metres.”

Odusote said that the state government would ensure that people were adequately metered.

He said that when everybody was adequately metered by the distribution company, there would be no problem or argument on “Estimated Billing”.

According to him, everyone that needs power should get it.

He, however, urged all to always pay their bills as and when due in order to enjoy constant power supply and to avoid being disconnected.

Odusote also said that the administration was currently working on expanding supply of power to the hospitals.

He noted that the present government had invested in infrastructure, saying that Discos need to give constant power supply in addition to the IPP they were running.

“The hospital is a critical infrastructure; therefore, we cannot give room for power cuts.

“We are also discussing with Discos to supply Premium power to Alausa Campus of LASUTH (Lagos State University Teaching Hospital).

“The government is in talks with Ikeja Discos to give hospitals premium power which would start soon.

“We are working closely with the Discos to ensure power supply in all the neighborhoods,” he said.

On street lighting in Lagos, the commissioner said that it was of importance to the administration because it has to do with safety and security of people.

According to him, one of the projects we are embarking on before the end of the year is the optimisation of street lighting so that Lagos can be much brighter.