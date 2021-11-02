RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

The closure of the facility will not affect the in-patients already admitted.

Vedic Lifecare Hospital [Vedic]
Vedic Lifecare Hospital [Vedic]

The Lagos State government has shut down Vedic Lifecare Hospital for employing foreigners not licensed to practice in Nigeria.

The Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) shut down the Lekki facility for engaging three foreign doctors and one nurse with unverified certificates.

The foreigners were also not licensed by any professional body in the country, according to the agency's Executive Secretary, Dr Abiola Idowu, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

She said the closure of the facility will not affect the in-patients already admitted.

Chairman of HEFAMAA's Governing Board, Dr Yemisi Solanke-Koya, expressed concerns about the practice of hospitals engaging Foreign-Based Transient Medical Doctors (FBTMD).

She said she was particularly concerned about their credentials and experience, especially for 'designated specialities'.

She warned hospitals in Lagos to stop employing foreigners whose certificates and licenses have not been verified by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

