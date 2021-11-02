Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

The Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) shut down the Lekki facility for engaging three foreign doctors and one nurse with unverified certificates.

The foreigners were also not licensed by any professional body in the country, according to the agency's Executive Secretary, Dr Abiola Idowu, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

She said the closure of the facility will not affect the in-patients already admitted.

Chairman of HEFAMAA's Governing Board, Dr Yemisi Solanke-Koya, expressed concerns about the practice of hospitals engaging Foreign-Based Transient Medical Doctors (FBTMD).

She said she was particularly concerned about their credentials and experience, especially for 'designated specialities'.