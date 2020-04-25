Lagos State has recorded another coronavirus death, bringing the total deaths in the state to 19.

The state Ministry of Health announced this via its Twitter handle on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

The ministry in its updates on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announcement on Friday, April 24, 2020, said the total of confirmed cases in the state rose to 670 after the NCDC 80 new cases for Lagos.

The ministry added that one coronavirus death was also recorded.

“80 new cases of COVID-19 Infections confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 670.

“5 previously confirmed COVID-19Lagos patients were however transferred to Ogun State. Total transferred now 13.

“10 more COVID-19 Lagos patients; 3 females & 7 males including 3 foreign nationals — 2 Indians & 1 Filipino were discharged after full recovery & testing negative twice consecutively. With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos now 117.

“1 COVID-19 death was recorded, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 19,” the ministry tweeted.

With 670 cases, Lagos remains the epicentre of coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria and in a bid to control the spread of the virus in Nigeria’s commercial capital President Muhammad Buhari has put the state on lockdown since Monday, March 30, 2020.