Lagos Police arrest 18-year-old most wanted traffic robber in Ijora Badia

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police have been on his trail for the last six month.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, said that the police have been on his trail for the last six months.

Hundeyin said that operatives of the Ijora Badia Division have embarked on actionable intelligence gathering about the activities of the suspected 18-year-old Olawale Odunsi before his arrest.

He said that the suspect had allegedly been involved in many traffic robberies at Iganmu and Ijora under Bridge areas and environs.

Many victims of the suspect described him as a deadly attacker with his dreadlocks.

“He evaded arrest several times in the past. Fortunately, on Tuesday, at about 3.30 pm, acting on an Intel gathered that the suspect and his terror gang members were about to operate at Iganmu under the bridge.

“Operatives from Ijora Badia Division were quickly mobilised to the scene and the suspect was arrested while coming out from his criminal hideout.

“His gang members escaped from the scene. The suspect was taken to the station, where he confessed to the crime. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

