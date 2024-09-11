ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos most affected as Nigeria’s cholera cases surge by 128% – NCDC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NCDC said that it was intensifying rapid diagnostic testing and stool culture tests to contain the outbreak.

Lagos most affected as Nigeria’s cholera cases surge by 128% – NCDC [Ommcom]
Lagos most affected as Nigeria’s cholera cases surge by 128% – NCDC [Ommcom]

Recommended articles

NCDC said that Lagos state accounted for 60 per cent of all cases, with Lagos Island being the most affected Local Government Area (LGA).

The NCDC, via its official website, said that for the epidemiological week 35, the death toll had also increased by 106 per cent with 204 fatalities in 2024.

It reported 7,056 suspected cases as of Sept. 1, compared to 3,096 cases at the same point in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that as of June 24, the country announced a state of emergency on cholera.

This was due to a case fatality rate of 3.5 per cent, well above the national expected average of one per cent.

Cholera is a severe diarrheal illness caused by the bacterium, Vibrio cholera, which remains a significant health challenge, especially in regions with inadequate sanitation and clean water access.

Understanding the transmission mechanism of cholera is crucial in curbing its spread and implementing effective prevention measures.

The Public Health Agency also identified other heavily affected states to include Bayelsa, Katsina, and Zamfara.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cholera fatality rates slightly improved, dropping to 2.9 per cent from 3.2 per cent in 2023.,” it said.

The NCDC said that it was intensifying rapid diagnostic testing and stool culture tests to contain the outbreak.

“Vulnerable groups, particularly children under five, remain the most affected,” it said.

It said that there were ongoing monitoring efforts, and called for increased public awareness and intervention to curb the outbreak.

Meanwhile, public health experts have pointed to several factors contributing to the surge in cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr John Okoro, an epidemiologist, highlighted the impact of inadequate sanitation in densely populated urban areas.

“The lack of proper waste management systems and access to clean water in areas like Lagos Island has made it a breeding ground for waterborne diseases.

“Poor sanitation and overcrowded living conditions are accelerating the spread of infections,” Okoro explained.

He underscored the urgent need for government intervention, stating that, “improving access to safe drinking water and investing in sanitation infrastructure should be a top priority.

“Without these changes, communities in urban slums will continue to suffer from preventable outbreaks,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Environmental health specialist, Peter Adamu, also commented on the importance of addressing long-standing infrastructure gaps.

“Slum areas, particularly in Lagos, have been neglected for years, which not only puts residents at risk, but increases the overall public health burden on the country.

“It is time we prioritise these vulnerable communities if we are serious about preventing future health crises,” Adamu stressed.

He called for a comprehensive approach to urban health planning, underscoring the need for multi-sectoral collaboration between health, environmental, and urban planning authorities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Its season is here - FG warns of looming lassa fever surge

Its season is here - FG warns of looming lassa fever surge

Abia pensioners beg Gov Otti to revisit agreement on retirement benefits

Abia pensioners beg Gov Otti to revisit agreement on retirement benefits

IGP Egbetokun sends 35,000 officers to Edo for governorship election

IGP Egbetokun sends 35,000 officers to Edo for governorship election

Lagos most affected as Nigeria’s cholera cases surge by 128% – NCDC

Lagos most affected as Nigeria’s cholera cases surge by 128% – NCDC

Abiodun asks Ogun workers to take 2 days off in a week as fuel price hike bites

Abiodun asks Ogun workers to take 2 days off in a week as fuel price hike bites

39 police officers with 5 functional guns securing 200 villages in Katsina - Gov

39 police officers with 5 functional guns securing 200 villages in Katsina - Gov

Tinubu gradually taking Nigeria back to Abacha days - Afenifere

Tinubu gradually taking Nigeria back to Abacha days - Afenifere

Katsina Gov vows to collaborate to address Nigeria’s challenges

Katsina Gov vows to collaborate to address Nigeria’s challenges

Oba of Benin orders traditional rite to make Edo election free of violence

Oba of Benin orders traditional rite to make Edo election free of violence

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kogi Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones (4L); Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Umar Yahuza (5L); and other officials during the latter advocacy visit on Drug Abuse to Ministry of Education on Tuesday in Lokoja

Kogi Govt, NDLEA join forces to tackle drug abuse in schools, target females

Repentant Boko Haram members

Repentant Boko Haram member regrets destroying NCE certificate, seeks pardon

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi Estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised [Daily Trust]

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised