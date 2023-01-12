Lagos, Kano lead as INEC releases final voter register for 2023 elections

A total of 93.4 million eligible voters are expected to participate in the forthcoming elections.

According to the figures, the Northwest region has the highest number of eligible voters followed by the Southwest.

Presenting the voter register in Abuja on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the number of registered youths was 37,060,399.

He said following the allegations of underage voters in the preliminary list released in November 2022, the commission has cleaned the list by removing all the ineligible persons on the register.

Yakubu said, “After the cleaning-up of the data from the last continuous voter registration exercise, 9,518,188 new voters were added to the previous register, resulting in the preliminary register of 93,522,272, which was presented to Nigerians for claims and objections as required by law.

“At the end of the period for claims and objections by citizens, the commission received 53,264 objections from Nigerians to the prevalence of ineligible persons on the register by age, citizenship, or death. These names have been verified and removed from the register.”

In the voter register, the North-West geopolitical region has the highest number of registered voters with 22,255,562, while the South-West zone has 17,958,966.

The INEC figures also showed that in North-Central, 15,363,731 persons are eligible to participate in the coming election, while the South-South has 14,440,714 registered voters.

In the North-East, there are 12,542,429 registered voters while the South-East has 10,907,606.

The figures also showed that men dominate the voter register at 49,054,162 (52.5 %) while the figure of female voters stands at 44,414,846 (47.5 %).

Breaking down the numbers by states, Lagos records the highest number of registered voters with 7,060,195, followed by Kano with 5,921,370 and Kaduna, 4,335,208.

The figures for other states:

Abia, 2,120,808; Adamawa, 2,196,566; Akwa-Ibom, 2,357,418; Anambra, 2,656,437; Bauchi, 2,749,268; Bayelsa, 1,056,862; Benue, 2,777,727; Borno, 2,513,281; Cross River 1,766,466; Delta, 3,221,697; Ebonyi, 1,597,646; Edo, 2,501,081; Ekiti, 987,647; Enugu, 2,112,793; FCT, 1,570,307; Gombe, 1,575,794 and Imo, 2,419,922.

Jigawa, 2,351,298; Katsina, 3,516,719; Kebbi, 2,032,041; Kogi, 1,932,654; Kwara 1,695,927; Nasarawa, 1,899,244; Niger, 2,698,344; Ogun, 2,688,305; Ondo, 1,991,344; Osun, 1,954,800; Oyo, 3,276,675; Plateau, 2,789,528; Rivers, 3,537,190; Sokoto, 2,172,056; Taraba, 2,022,374; Yobe, 1,485,146; and Zamfara, 1,926,870.

For the age group, registered youths (18–34) were 37,060,399; Middle aged (35–49) 33,413,591; Elderly (50–69), 17,700,270; old (70+) 5,294,748.

Meanwhile, the INEC boss has assured Nigerians that the forthcoming elections would not be postponed, adding that the timetable for the exercise has not changed.