ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos, Kano lead as INEC releases final voter register for 2023 elections

Bayo Wahab

Lagos records the highest number of registered voters with 7,060,195, followed by Kano with 5,921,370 and Kaduna, 4,335,208.

Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (Daily Post)
Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (Daily Post)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A total of 93.4 million eligible voters are expected to participate in the forthcoming elections.

According to the figures, the Northwest region has the highest number of eligible voters followed by the Southwest.

Presenting the voter register in Abuja on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the number of registered youths was 37,060,399.

He said following the allegations of underage voters in the preliminary list released in November 2022, the commission has cleaned the list by removing all the ineligible persons on the register.

Yakubu said, “After the cleaning-up of the data from the last continuous voter registration exercise, 9,518,188 new voters were added to the previous register, resulting in the preliminary register of 93,522,272, which was presented to Nigerians for claims and objections as required by law.

“At the end of the period for claims and objections by citizens, the commission received 53,264 objections from Nigerians to the prevalence of ineligible persons on the register by age, citizenship, or death. These names have been verified and removed from the register.”

In the voter register, the North-West geopolitical region has the highest number of registered voters with 22,255,562, while the South-West zone has 17,958,966.

The INEC figures also showed that in North-Central, 15,363,731 persons are eligible to participate in the coming election, while the South-South has 14,440,714 registered voters.

In the North-East, there are 12,542,429 registered voters while the South-East has 10,907,606.

The figures also showed that men dominate the voter register at 49,054,162 (52.5 %) while the figure of female voters stands at 44,414,846 (47.5 %).

Breaking down the numbers by states, Lagos records the highest number of registered voters with 7,060,195, followed by Kano with 5,921,370 and Kaduna, 4,335,208.

The figures for other states:

Abia, 2,120,808; Adamawa, 2,196,566; Akwa-Ibom, 2,357,418; Anambra, 2,656,437; Bauchi, 2,749,268; Bayelsa, 1,056,862; Benue, 2,777,727; Borno, 2,513,281; Cross River 1,766,466; Delta, 3,221,697; Ebonyi, 1,597,646; Edo, 2,501,081; Ekiti, 987,647; Enugu, 2,112,793; FCT, 1,570,307; Gombe, 1,575,794 and Imo, 2,419,922.

Jigawa, 2,351,298; Katsina, 3,516,719; Kebbi, 2,032,041; Kogi, 1,932,654; Kwara 1,695,927; Nasarawa, 1,899,244; Niger, 2,698,344; Ogun, 2,688,305; Ondo, 1,991,344; Osun, 1,954,800; Oyo, 3,276,675; Plateau, 2,789,528; Rivers, 3,537,190; Sokoto, 2,172,056; Taraba, 2,022,374; Yobe, 1,485,146; and Zamfara, 1,926,870.

For the age group, registered youths (18–34) were 37,060,399; Middle aged (35–49) 33,413,591; Elderly (50–69), 17,700,270; old (70+) 5,294,748.

Meanwhile, the INEC boss has assured Nigerians that the forthcoming elections would not be postponed, adding that the timetable for the exercise has not changed.

He assured Nigerians that the elections would hold as scheduled.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Peter Obi reacts to report on UK Company, Next International

BREAKING: Peter Obi reacts to report on UK Company, Next International

INEC: NNPP pleads to replace about 130 candidates

INEC: NNPP pleads to replace about 130 candidates

Buhari mourns founder of African Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

Buhari mourns founder of African Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

Ikpeazu kicks off campaign for Abia south senatorial seat

Ikpeazu kicks off campaign for Abia south senatorial seat

APC accuses PDP of fueling political violence in Zamfara

APC accuses PDP of fueling political violence in Zamfara

Nigerians have no business seeking better life abroad – Tinubu

Nigerians have no business seeking better life abroad – Tinubu

Lagos, Kano lead as INEC releases final voter register for 2023 elections

Lagos, Kano lead as INEC releases final voter register for 2023 elections

Elections: Shun BBNaija Titan, it's a distraction - LP cautions youths

Elections: Shun BBNaija Titan, it's a distraction - LP cautions youths

Democracy is best for Nigeria – President Buhari

Democracy is best for Nigeria – President Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo Govt confirms 31 missing, one suspect arrested in train attack.

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Asset Declaration: Court stops DSS from arresting INEC Chairman

Health-Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire advises Nigerian doctors to stay in their country. (Guardian)

FG moves to hire Nigerian doctors abroad to address brain drain in health sector

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

INEC says 2023 elections may be cancelled if…