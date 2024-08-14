ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt warns hoodlums against attack on passengers, BRT buses

News Agency Of Nigeria

The LBSL boss reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that those responsible for the heinous act are punished.

Lagos govt warns hoodlums against attack on passengers, BRT buses
Lagos govt warns hoodlums against attack on passengers, BRT buses

Recommended articles

Idowu Oguntona, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL), said this in a statement signed by Mr Afolabi Olawale, its Public Affairs Officer, on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to Oguntona, the trend of hoodlums attacking its buses has become both alarming and unacceptable.

“The Lagos State Government will not stand by idly and allow such acts of lawlessness and illicit acts to continue in the state,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oguntona said the incident of attack on the company’s buses by hoodlums, who vandalised the bus and caused panic among the passengers was inhumane, intolerable, and totally unacceptable.

“The bus, which was travelling from Mile 2 to Leventis, was approaching the Ore-Ofe bus stop on the Orile axis with 35 passengers on board when a large mob suddenly emerged and swarmed the bus.

“The attackers assaulted passengers, stabbed them with sharp objects, and robbed them of their phones and other valuables,” he said.

The LBSL boss reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that those responsible for the heinous act are punished.

“These criminals, who cannot be true Lagosians but rather agents of anarchy, have no place in any decent society,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured Lagos residents that their safety remained LBSL’s top priority, adding that security agencies are actively pursuing perpetrators of the crime.

Oguntona issued a stern warning to anyone considering engaging in such despicable acts, adding that their actions would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“The Lagos State Government is committed to taking all necessary legal steps to protect residents and visitors.

“There is no need for fear, we assure all commuters of their safety while travelling on all public transportation platforms in Lagos State,” the LBSL boss said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Lagos govt warns hoodlums against attack on passengers, BRT buses

Lagos govt warns hoodlums against attack on passengers, BRT buses

UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

My comment on protest not intended to insult Tinubu - Bala Mohammed

My comment on protest not intended to insult Tinubu - Bala Mohammed

Kano Assembly gives confirmation as Yusuf appoints ex-General as Commissioner

Kano Assembly gives confirmation as Yusuf appoints ex-General as Commissioner

NELFUND clears 22 more institutions for student loan [FULL LIST]

NELFUND clears 22 more institutions for student loan [FULL LIST]

Insecurity: SDP demands dismissal of Kogi police commissioner

Insecurity: SDP demands dismissal of Kogi police commissioner

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses [Businessday NG]

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria