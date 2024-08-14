Lagos govt warns hoodlums against attack on passengers, BRT buses

Idowu Oguntona, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL), said this in a statement signed by Mr Afolabi Olawale, its Public Affairs Officer, on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to Oguntona, the trend of hoodlums attacking its buses has become both alarming and unacceptable.

“The Lagos State Government will not stand by idly and allow such acts of lawlessness and illicit acts to continue in the state,” he said.

Oguntona said the incident of attack on the company’s buses by hoodlums, who vandalised the bus and caused panic among the passengers was inhumane, intolerable, and totally unacceptable.

“The bus, which was travelling from Mile 2 to Leventis, was approaching the Ore-Ofe bus stop on the Orile axis with 35 passengers on board when a large mob suddenly emerged and swarmed the bus.

“The attackers assaulted passengers, stabbed them with sharp objects, and robbed them of their phones and other valuables,” he said.

The LBSL boss reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that those responsible for the heinous act are punished.

“These criminals, who cannot be true Lagosians but rather agents of anarchy, have no place in any decent society,” he said.

He assured Lagos residents that their safety remained LBSL’s top priority, adding that security agencies are actively pursuing perpetrators of the crime.

Oguntona issued a stern warning to anyone considering engaging in such despicable acts, adding that their actions would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“The Lagos State Government is committed to taking all necessary legal steps to protect residents and visitors.