ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Govt to establish more technical, vocational centres for out of school children

News Agency Of Nigeria

The colleges and centres would go a long way to accommodate and provide access to quality training for them.

Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun [Tropic Reporters]
Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun [Tropic Reporters]

Recommended articles

According to him, this will help to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the state. Speaking on Tuesday in Ikeja, Alli-Balogun said the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had stepped up efforts and strategies to meaningfully engage out-of-school children to remove them from streets.

He said the colleges and centres would go a long way to accommodate and provide access to quality training for them. He said that the mission of the Lagos State Ministry of Basic Secondary Education (MBSE) was to ensure that no ‘out-of-school children’ would be allowed to loiter again in the state.

“I have a mindset to boost the scope of technical and vocational education in the state in line with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to take as much ‘ Out of School Children’ out from the streets, so that they can be in the school learning one skill or the other, be useful to themselves, society and even be employers of labour,” he said.

On the sidelines, the commissioner, who spoke on the issue of drug abuse among youths, said that collaborative efforts with community leaders, Police, security agents and anti-drug clubs would be adopted to address the menace.

Earlier, Alli-Balogun disclosed that the Lagos State Government (LASG) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education would host the 67th National Council of Education (NCE) meeting slated to hold from December 12 to December 15, 2023.

He said that arrangements have been concluded to host the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) meeting in Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, and described the NEC as the highest policy making body on education saddled with the responsibility of ratification of the recommendations.

The commissioner added that the NEC meeting, with the theme "Addressing the Problems of Policy Implementations: Panacea for the Achievements of Education 2030 Agenda”, would have Prof. Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education, as Chairman of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that delegates expected at the NCE included ministries, agencies and government parastatals, including officials from the Federal and State Ministries of Education, Higher Education, Science and Technology; the FCT Education Secretariat, Federal and State Education Parastatals and other Agencies.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Radda approves ₦200m to combat malnutrition in women and children

Governor Radda approves ₦200m to combat malnutrition in women and children

Lagos Govt to establish more technical, vocational centres for out of school children

Lagos Govt to establish more technical, vocational centres for out of school children

NASS, Kukah advocate repositioning of political parties for public accountability, inclusivity

NASS, Kukah advocate repositioning of political parties for public accountability, inclusivity

Oshiomhole urges Labour to revisit management of Contributory Pension funds

Oshiomhole urges Labour to revisit management of Contributory Pension funds

INEC Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society declares ₦11.6m profit for 2022

INEC Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society declares ₦11.6m profit for 2022

God, the Supreme judge will grant Mutfwang victory in court - Sen Jang

God, the Supreme judge will grant Mutfwang victory in court - Sen Jang

FG's Conditional Cash Transfer reaches 1 million households in Kogi State

FG's Conditional Cash Transfer reaches 1 million households in Kogi State

Victims get mass burial as death toll from Kaduna village bombing rises to 120

Victims get mass burial as death toll from Kaduna village bombing rises to 120

Arrest warrants out for new CBN governor, accountant general, others over alleged fraud

Arrest warrants out for new CBN governor, accountant general, others over alleged fraud

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Prisons Service [Daily Post]

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Tinubu presents 'Budget of Renewed Hope'

'Our landlord' – Tinubu hails Wike as he presents 2024 Renewed Hope Budget

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah solicits FG’s support on construction of cargo terminal

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas [LASG]

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation