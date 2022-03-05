RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt probes sharing of petrol as souvenir at party

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Lagos State Government said it has commenced investigations of a viral video displaying a stack of kegs containing petrol product being handed out as souvenirs to guests at an event centre in Lagos.

The State’s commissioner of information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, stated this in a statement on Saturday, March 05, 2022.

The incident reportedly occurred at an installation ceremony of one Chidinma Pearl Ogbulu as Erelu Okin.

Nigerians on social media were left in awe as the video from the event showed a stack of 10-litre kegs with petrol contents lined up for guests in attendance.

Omotoso said the action posed a great danger to lives and properties adding that everyone found responsible will be duly punished.

He said: “There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property.

“It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places,” he said.

“The Lagos State Government through the Safety Commission is investigating this matter and will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it.

“The safety of lives and properties of Lagosians and visitors remains a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

“We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and properties be avoided.”

Nigerians have continued to groan as the effect of fuel scarcity hits harder.

For barely a month now, Lagosians, and indeed Nigerians, have been queueing up at filling stations to get fuel while the insufficient supply has shot up transport fares.

