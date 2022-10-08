RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Govt gets FG's approval to construct new airport in Lekki

Pulse Mix

It's estimated that the proposed airport project will have the capacity to handle five million passengers annually.

Lagos Govt gets FG's approval to construct airport in Lekki.
Lagos Govt gets FG's approval to construct airport in Lekki.

Read Also

Mr. Ope George, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Public Private Partnerships (PPP), disclosed this at a media parley held on Friday, October 7, 2022.

George said the Sanwo-led administration has sought and obtained the Federal Government's approval to embark on construction of the new airport in Lagos.

According to the governor’s aide, the project, which is billed to take off next year, will be seated on a 3,500 hectares of land, with the master plan and aeronautical designs already in place.

George also stated that studies were still ongoing about strategies, funding, and other peripheral issues, after which the project will be thrown into the marketplace.

He added that, when completed, the airport will cater to a minimum of five million passengers per year.

The airport funding: Pulse gathered that the state's airport project, which was conceived during the administration of former Governor, Babatunde Fashola at an estimated cost of $450 million, had stalled over the years.

The Fashola administration pushed an investment prospectus to the global business community at the time with little result to show for it.

The airport was proposed as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between the government, which would provide the land and other complementary infrastructure while the would-be investors would construct the airport on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Manage (DBFOM) basis under a competitive tender process and in accordance with international best practices.

The Lagos State government later employed the services of four rated firms as consultants on the airport project.

They included Arup, a firm of consultant engineers, designers, planners and technical specialists; Norton Rose Fulbright, a global legal firm with 54 offices worldwide; Stanbic IBTC Capital, a member of Standard Bank Group, which was appointed sole financial adviser, and Banwo & Ighodalo, a Nigeria-based law firm, reported Daily Trust.

However, despite all these efforts over the years, the project has failed to really kick-off. But, the Sanwo-administration appears poised to revive the project, which will be constructed in partnership with local and foreign investors.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG set to resume Abuja-Kaduna train services days after release of victims

FG set to resume Abuja-Kaduna train services days after release of victims

ASUU strike: Church launches educational fund to support FG

ASUU strike: Church launches educational fund to support FG

2023 budget: FG to use N81.6m to fight fake news, others

2023 budget: FG to use N81.6m to fight fake news, others

Lagos Govt gets FG's approval to construct new airport in Lekki

Lagos Govt gets FG's approval to construct new airport in Lekki

PWDs want inclusion in trainings of FRSC, NURTW

PWDs want inclusion in trainings of FRSC, NURTW

Bad roads, insecurity hindering our operations - NIPOST Head

Bad roads, insecurity hindering our operations - NIPOST Head

Gov Ikpeazu inaugurates Abia’s PDP Advisory Council for 2023 elections

Gov Ikpeazu inaugurates Abia’s PDP Advisory Council for 2023 elections

Foreign loan hinders Abuja/Kano, Port-Harcourt/Maiduguri rail project - FG

Foreign loan hinders Abuja/Kano, Port-Harcourt/Maiduguri rail project - FG

How travel agent allegedly defrauded intending Hajj pilgrims N24.6m

How travel agent allegedly defrauded intending Hajj pilgrims N24.6m

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn