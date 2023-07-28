Lagos govt begins free vaccination of animals to prevent Anthrax disease

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Olatokunbo Emokpae, made this known in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

She stated that the ministry had also enhanced surveillance at abattoirs and slaughter slabs, explaining that anthrax, an infectious disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, affects animals such as cows, pigs, camels, sheep, goats, among others.

Human beings who come in contact with infected animals can also get infected with the disease, Emokpae said.

She listed the symptoms of anthrax disease in infected animals to include sudden death, bleeding from natural orifices – mouth, ear, nose, anus and vulva, in female animals.

According to her, the blood discharge is usually dark and the dead animal will disintegrate quickly.

”The public MUST NOT go near or touch animals suspected to have contracted the disease.

”They should immediately report cases of symptoms in animals to the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture Director of Veterinary Services on 08023427594, 08180703010 or to the Veterinary Epidemiologist on 08023328244.