Lagos Government announces 2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta at Sol Beach Oniru

Benson-Awoyinka made the announcement on the sideline of the unveiling of a magazine “Oniru Gazette” on Sunday at the Sol Beach, Oniru, Lagos. The magazine was unveiled by Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iruland, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The commissioner said that activities for the fiesta would be from December 29 to December 31, in all the divisions of the state. She promised that the event would be the best that residents of the state had ever seen in Lagos.

She said that the state would bring Lagos tourism into the tourism zone in Oniru.

“The countdown is coming up; we are hoping to have three days from the December 29 to December 31, in all divisions of Lagos.

“The last time I came here, I told the Kabiyesi that we need to do something here. Normally we used to have our usual countdown at the Eko Atlantic City.

“I told Kabiyes that this is the tourism zone of Lagos, so we are going to bring the whole of Lagos here on the December 31.

“We are going to have a countdown here. It is going to be like one that you have not seen before.

“We are going to have the usual but we are going to make sure we raise the bar. The grand finale is actually going to take place here at the Sol Beach, Oniru.

