Lagos gets new Federal Controller of Works
The outgoing Controller was recently promoted to the exalted directorate cadre.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Keisha, who was the Assistant Director in charge of Federal Highways in Lagos state took over from Umar Bakare, the outgoing Federal Controller on Friday.
Bakare who was recently promoted to the exalted directorate cadre is to resume at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Abuja.
He would assume duty in Abuja as Director, Development in the Department of Planning and Development.
