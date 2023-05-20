The sports category has moved to a new website.
Lagos gets new Federal Controller of Works

News Agency Of Nigeria

The outgoing Controller was recently promoted to the exalted directorate cadre.

Newly appointed Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Keisha. [NAN]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Keisha, who was the Assistant Director in charge of Federal Highways in Lagos state took over from Umar Bakare, the outgoing Federal Controller on Friday.

Bakare who was recently promoted to the exalted directorate cadre is to resume at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Abuja.

He would assume duty in Abuja as Director, Development in the Department of Planning and Development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

