Lagos free zone celebrates TSC participant for emerging LASU best graduating student

Giving the commendation, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Free Zone, Dinesh Rathi, described his emergence as the best-graduating student in his department as a testimonial to the impact of the Tolaram Science Challenge in the advancement of education in the axis.

While describing Olakunle as a worthy ambassador of the Tolaram Science Challenge, which is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative targeted at developing and promoting interest in science-based subjects among the students of the local communities, Rathi noted that his story would go further to inspire many others to aim for the best.

“It is with great honour that we received the news that one of the former participants of the Tolaram Science Challenge emerged as the best-graduating student in his department at the recent convocation of Lagos State University; we are extremely proud of him and are further encouraged by his achievements to do more”, he said.

He explained that Olakunle’s trajectory is a shining example of the encouragement for local students enabled by the TSC program. He disclosed that during his secondary school days, Olakunle received nominations to represent Magbon-Alade Senior Grammar School at the Tolaram Science Challenge (TSC) in 2016 and 2017.

“We are proud of our humble contributions in furthering Olakunle’s aspirations, are deeply excited about what the future holds for him, and wish him the best in scaling new heights with each of his endeavours”, he added.

Rathi revealed that the 7th edition of the Tolaram Science Challenge competition is starting on Friday, July 7, 2023, among the secondary schools in the axis. He restated that the company is committed to influencing more exceptional talent like Olakunle in the axis.

About Tolaram science challenge (TSC)

The Tolaram Science Challenge is a science-based competition among schools in the Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos State. The competition, which started in 2016, is powered by Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), a 100% subsidiary of Tolaram, one of the leading conglomerates in Nigeria, as part of the LFZ’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives targeted at developing and promoting science-based subjects amongst the students of the local communities.

About Lagos free zone company

Established in 2012, Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) is a unique and award-winning port-based industrial zone (850 hectares) in Lagos, Nigeria, with over USD 2.5 billion committed FDI projects to date. Owned and promoted by Tolaram, LFZ is located in Lekki, the sun rise development corridor in Lagos.

Our vision is to be the preferred industrial hub in West Africa with world-class infrastructure and we are proud to be serving global brands like BASF,e Kellogg’s, Colgate, Arla, Dufil, Lekki Port among others as our current tenants. Lekki Port at LFZ started operations in April 2023. It is the deepest seaport in Nigeria with a draft of 16.5m and the capacity to handle 1.2mn TEUs per annum..

For more information, please visit https://www.lagosfreezone.com.

