The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has asked its members in Lagos to return to work with effect from Thursday, May 21, 2020.

The NMA had asked its members to down tools following alleged police harassment of doctors as they commuted to and from work during a night curfew.

The curfew had been put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, the NMA had said the curfew had left doctors confused because they were being harassed by police during curfew hours even though they should be exempt as ‘essential workers.’

That has now been cleared up after the police issued a statement late Wednesday.

The union of doctors says it has now received assurances that healthcare workers would be exempt from the curfew and would be allowed to move freely.

In a statement, the NMA Lagos branch said the industrial action “is hereby reversed and our members are hereby directed to resume work from 6 p.m. today”.