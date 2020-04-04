Lagos state has discharged another coronavirus patient, who has completely recovered from the disease.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

The governor said more patients who are currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba would be discharged on Sunday or Monday, April 6, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu also said Lagos State Government will take full responsibility for the medical bills of patients with Emergency/Casualty cases, Maternity cases, Lab tests, Surgeries for the month April due to the lockdown.

Lagos, which is the epicenter of the pandemic in Nigeria has now discharged a total of 24 patients.