As part of efforts to relax the ongoing lockdown in Lagos, the State Government has asked public offices to reopen on Monday, April 4, 2020.

In a statement on Friday, May 1, 2020, Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the reopening of public offices.

He said, officials on grade levels 12 and below will continue to work from home, while the sick ones are advised to stay away from the office.

He said, “Officers on Grade Levels 12 and below must continue working from home unless otherwise directed by their Accounting Officers, with the exception of Frontline Responders and other essential Health Workers, irrespective of Grade, as well as Enforcement Agencies.

“Accounting Officers to carry out a Needs Assessment of critical Staff, identify essential Officers and draw up a Flexible Work Roster for Officers on Grade Levels 13 and above, in compliance with the Physical Distancing Principle as stated by the World Health Organisation.

“The Secretariat and other Government Establishments would remain shut to members of the public and non-staff who are advised to conduct their affairs through other channels such as telephone, emails and online platforms.”

Muri-Okunola also urged all public officials to abide by the dusk-to-dawn curfew put in place by the governor.

Meanwhile, some Lagos residents have expressed their worries about the impending relaxation of lockdown in the state.

The residents argued that the planned relaxation could result in more infections.