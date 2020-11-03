This is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Adejobi said that the event took place at the Area F Command Hall, GRA Ikeja.

The exercise, which is on the order of the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, will end on Nov. 4.

“Odumosu informed police officers of the commitment of the IGP to changing the psyche of the operatives and preparing them for better police duties which is entirely different from their previous duties.

“The commissioner admonished the operatives to key into the ongoing reform agenda of the IGP in the Nigeria Police Force, as such is sine-qua-none to having people-oriented policing in the country,” Adejobi said.

He said that the course outline for the debriefing exercise includes Public Relations Principles, Concept of Community Policing, Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

“This is aimed at handling the EndSars experience, challenges, hopes and aspiration as well as the way forward.

“These topics will be handled by scholars from various fields, and the medical evaluation conducted include Urinalysis, Toxicology, Fasting, Random Blood Sugar test and psychological test,” he said.

Adejobi said that the police chief charged the senior officers of the command to always supervise their men posted on duty at various locations across the state.

He stated that adequate supervision of officers and men would enhance good service delivery, especially, during the ember months.

“He also encouraged members of his management team to put the men on their toes towards having visibility policing, adequate patrols, intelligence-driven policing and public safety across the state.

“He assured them of the support of the IGP, government and good people of Lagos State, on compensation and replacement of burnt and lost facilities during the unrest.

“He admonished them to relate with members of the public and add more preparation in solidifying the security network of Lagos State,” Adejobi said.