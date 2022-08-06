RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos Assembly begins probe of LGs, LCDAs accounts

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State House of Assembly has begun probing the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Government Development Areas (LCDAs) to justify accountability of public funds in the state.

Lagos Assembly begins probe of LGs, LCDAs accounts. [brandcrunch]
Lagos Assembly begins probe of LGs, LCDAs accounts. [brandcrunch]

The Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts (Local), Mr Mojeed Fatai, said this at the commencement of the first phase of the screening in Lagos on Saturday.

Recommended articles

Fatai noted that the probe by the Joint Committee on Public Account (Local) and Committee on Local Government Administration and Community Affairs had begun oversight functions to ensure acceptability.

The exercise was to evaluate the 20 Local Government Councils, LGs and 37 LCDAs in the state.

”This is the first phase and it is to run till Thursday, with Kosofe LG, Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, Yaba LG, Lekki LG, Ibeju-Lekki LCDA, Imota LCDA, Epe LG, Isolo LG, Lagos-Island LCDA, Itire-Ikate LCDA amongst others.

Fatai said the exercise was aimed at making sure the funds from Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) allocated to Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas were expended judiciously.

”This is as it is contained in the relevant year budget approval and for the purpose of development in the state,” he said.

Fatai said that the reports of its findings from the Joint Committee after the exercise would be presented at the plenary of the House for debate and for further scrutiny.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members present at the exercise included Mr Olawale AbdulSobur, Chairman Committee on Local Govt. Administration and Community Affairs.

Others were Mr Rotimi Olowo, Mr Hakeem Sokunle, Mr Saka Solaja, Mr Rauf Age-Sulaiman, Mr Kehinde Joseph, Mr Victor Akande, Mrs Mosunmola Sangodara and Mr Fatai Oluwa.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDA modifies curriculum to prepare cadets for asymmetric war mode

NDA modifies curriculum to prepare cadets for asymmetric war mode

We’re proud of you, Akeredolu celebrates Ondo-born wrestler, Adekuoroye

We’re proud of you, Akeredolu celebrates Ondo-born wrestler, Adekuoroye

Former IGP, Tafa Balogun, buried in Ila-Orangun, Osun

Former IGP, Tafa Balogun, buried in Ila-Orangun, Osun

Buhari mourns death of loyalist, Salisu Hadejia

Buhari mourns death of loyalist, Salisu Hadejia

Gunmen attack police station, kill 4 officers in Imo, CP confirms

Gunmen attack police station, kill 4 officers in Imo, CP confirms

Over 42,000 write UTME mop-up, JAMB registrar monitors

Over 42,000 write UTME mop-up, JAMB registrar monitors

Lagos Assembly begins probe of LGs, LCDAs accounts

Lagos Assembly begins probe of LGs, LCDAs accounts

56 support groups hold 1-million-man match for Obi in Nasarawa

56 support groups hold 1-million-man match for Obi in Nasarawa

I'm still a strong supporter of Buhari - Freed train passenger

I'm still a strong supporter of Buhari - Freed train passenger

Trending

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Why we bought N1.15bn vehicles for Niger Republic - FG

Officers of the Nigerian police. (Pulse)

Police urge Lagosians to be vigilant as terrorists infiltrate South