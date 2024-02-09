Lagos announces traffic diversion for Access Bank marathon

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Osiyemi said the following routes would be temporarily unavailable to motorists during the marathon.

He listed the routes as Funsho Williams Avenue from Stadium, Surulere, Ikorodu Road to Anthony, Gbagada to Third Mainland Bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Others are Third Mainland Bridge (inbound and outbound), Dolphin Road to Alfred Rewane Road, Falomo roundabout to Bourdillon Road, Lekki Bridge to Freedom Way, Akin-Adesola to Ahmadu BelloWay,” he said.

He said the alternative routes available during the marathon are: Apongbon Bridge inwards Eko Bridge through Costain Roundabout, Iponri and Bode Thomas for a desired destination or utilise Eko Bridge through Costain Roundabout and Apapa Road to link Oyingbo/Jebba to access Herbert Macaulay for a desired destination.

“Motorists can equally go through Victoria Island to link Independence Bridge and CMS bridge to access Apongbon inwards Ijora-Olopa to Iddo and Oyingbo to connect Herbert Macaulay Road to continue their journeys.

“For motorists trying to navigate the Third Mainland Bridge; the bridge will not be available to motorists from 12.00 tonight till the end of the marathon,” he said.

Osiyemi further hinted that all outbound journeys from Ikorodu Road, Funsho Williams Avenue en route Lagos Island would be exempted from the diversion.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority would be deployed to the diversion points for seamless traffic flow and the safety of motorists.

Osiyemi, however, advised motorists who had no serious business along the marathon diversion routes to avoid the areas.