Lagbaja visits troops in Niger, urges them to remain resolute

News Agency Of Nigeria



The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja addressing troops at Forward Operation Base (FOB) Erena in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger state on Wednesday (16/8/23). [NAN]


Lagbaja gave the charge on Wednesday during an assessment visit to Niger State following troops’ encounter with insurgents in Zungeru general area where some gallant troops paid the supreme price.

The statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Wednesday said the COAS arrived Mina, Niger state capital, late night on Tuesday.

Nwachukwu said that Lagbaja immediately moved to Forward Operating Base Erena in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state, where he was briefed on the current security situation by the General Officer Commanding I Division, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi.

Addressing troops, the COAS urged them to rally together and be more resolute in bringing the nation’s adversaries to their knees and restore sanity in troubled areas.

He said that the fight against insurgents and bandits was a just cause in defence of Nigeria and Nigerians.

According to him, protecting lives and defending your nation are the noblest service anyone can offer.

“You are therefore in the noble profession of arms and must not allow your morale to dwindle. We must defeat the adversaries of our people and take back every inch of space where they are hibernating in our land,” he said.

Lagbaja assured the troops of his commitment to them and their families the best in terms of welfare within the available resources, adding that welfare was topmost in the pillars of his command philosophy.

He directed the immediate reinforcement of the troops with additional combat enablers to enhance their operational effectiveness.

News Agency Of Nigeria



