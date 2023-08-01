Lagbaja dedicates new rank to the Nigerian Army

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja on Monday, July 31, 2023 dedicated his new rank of Lieutenant General to the Nigerian Army.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Lagbaja was on Monday, decorated with his new rank by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja alongside the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa and as well as Naval and 6Air Chiefs.

President Tinubu had on June 19, appointed the current service chiefs and subsequently confirmed by the National Assembly. In a brief reception at the Army Headquarters, the COAS expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for finding him worthy of the elevation.

He pledged his loyalty and that of the personnel of the Nigerian Army to the President and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Lagbaja lauded all officers and soldiers for their support and cooperation as he steers the affairs of the Nigerian army.

He dedicated his promotion to all personnel of the Nigerian Army and thanked them all for their unwavering support and for rallying behind him, in his responsibility of steering the affairs of the army. He called for continuous cooperation and understanding of personnel to move the army forward.

Delivering the congratulatory message on behalf of officers and soldiers, the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalami Ibrahim, congratulated the COAS on his well-deserved promotion. Ibrahim added that the elevation of Lagbaja was a mark of honour and recognition of dedication, hard work and selfless service to the army and the nation at large.