Former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja has explained the reason why he was impeached in 2006 and the role the former President played to get him impeached.

In an interview with Punch to commemorate his 75th birthday anniversary, Ladoja said Obasanjo vowed to reduce him to nothing because he told him he was not qualified for third term in office.

The former governor who was elected in 2003 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the former president orchestrated his impeachment after telling him to let God decide who would be the next president in 2007.

Ladoja said Obasanjo was so angered by his advice that he reported him to the then Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and also threatened to turn him to nobody.

He said, “I said God made it possible for you to be President for eight years and this is a Presidency you were not qualified for.’ He said, ‘not qualified, am I not a Nigerian or was I not of age’? I said ‘no, Baba, you know that in a democratic regime, presidency is meant for politicians and you are not a politician, they came to call you.

“I said there was a time you asked me what (Shehu Musa) Yar’Adua was looking for in government (and) what did he forget in the Government House? Secondly, with presidential system of government, you must have lots of your own money for election. You just came out of prison and had no money. And with all those minuses, God said you would be the President for eight years, let God be the one who would decide the next president.’ He said ‘thank you very much, I appreciate it.

“He knew I told him the truth and I was convinced I told him the truth. At the end of it, he also said he didn’t even ask for a third term, which is not true. He did. So when I got home in the evening, the then Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, called and asked what I came to Ota to discuss with Obasanjo. I said I discussed third term agenda with him. He said ‘oh God, you have pinched Baba on his sore, Baba said he would turn you to a nobody.’ I said ‘if God allows him”.

After issuing the alleged threat, Ladoja said he went to Abeokuta with Olusegun Agagu, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Gbenga Daniel who were governors of Ondo, Osun and Ogun state at that time to beg Obasanjo.

He said all of them knelt down to beg him, but Obasanjo insisted that he would reduced him to nothing.

Ladoja was impeached by Oyo State legislators and forced out of office on January 12, 2006, and his deputy, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, was sworn in as the new governor.

Ten months after, the Supreme Court reinstated him on November 11, 2006, and he officially resumed office on December 12, 2006.