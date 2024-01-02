ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t fail to fulfil your promises to workers  —  Labour unions warn Tinubu

Bayo Wahab

One of the union leaders says Nigerians are tired of failed promises.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

The labour unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress urged the President to ‘walk the talk’ in 2024.

Recall that in his speech, President Tinubu promised to implement a new national living wage for workers in 2024.

Reacting, the Head of Information, NLC, Benson Upah, in separate interviews with ThePunch said the new minimum wage the president promised is not a favour but a statutory obligation.

Upah said, “I have been in motion and have only seen the highlights of the speech. Nonetheless, this government in its short life has acquired a reputation for keeping its promises in breach. In light of this, we are sleeping with both eyes open.

“Also note, payment of a new national minimum wage is not a favour. It is a statutory obligation.

“Our advice to the government is to walk the talk in 2024. Nigerians are tired of failed promises.”

On his part, the TUC’s vice-president, Tommy Etim, urged the President to fulfil his promises, saying Nigerians are tired of failed promises

“Our advice to the government is to walk the talk in 2024. Nigerians are tired of failed promises,” Etim said.

ALSO READ: Tinubu signs ₦28.8 trillion 2024 budget into law

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the President’s promises, describing his New Year speech as empty and uninspiring.

The opposition party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Monday, January 1, 2024, said the speech was a waste of Nigerians’ time because it did not address critical issues bedevilling the country.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

