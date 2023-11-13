Labour unions to begin nationwide strike on Tuesday over attack on Ajaero

The labour unions comprising Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, all their affiliate unions have been directed to implement the resolutions of the joint National Executive Council of the TUC and the NLC.

While addressing journalists at Labour House in Abuja on Monday, November 13, 2023, Festus Osifo the national president of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) said the strike would remain until “governments at all levels wake up to their responsibility,” Daily Trust reports.

It would be recalled that earlier in November, the NLC President was assaulted in Imo State during a rally organised by the NLC to mobilise Imo workers for a mega protest against the alleged violation and abuse of workers' rights and privileges by the state government.

Ajaero was reportedly arrested after the situation escalated into violence but the police in its reaction to the crisis denied arresting the NLC President.

Recounting his ordeal in Imo State, Ajaero said he was severely beaten. He said, "They beat me; God must have taken extra time to create me because of the kind of beating I received."