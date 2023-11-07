Labour Unions convene emergency meeting over Joe Ajaero's attack

The meeting aims to review the modalities of the planned strike and assess the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the Federal Government and the Organised Labour on October 2, 2023, following the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

National Vice-President of the TUC, Tommy Etim, revealed the union's plans during an interview on Tuesday afternoon, November 07.

Etim stated, "We will be holding an extraordinary NEC meeting any moment from now. The modalities include the injustice meted upon comrade Ajaero, the planned strike, and the MOU signed with the Federal Government. More details will be revealed after the meeting."

What you should know

The labour unions had earlier issued a five-day ultimatum to the government following the arrest of Joe Ajaero by the police in Owerri, Imo State, on Wednesday, November 07, 2023.

The unions demanded the immediate redeployment of the state's commissioner of police and the arrest and prosecution of the government aide allegedly involved in the attack.

If these demands are not met within the stipulated timeframe, the labour centres have threatened to embark on a nationwide industrial action.

Pulse earlier reported the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has already bowed to the pressure asserted by the NLC, directing the reassignment of the Commissioner of Police in Imo state, CP Mohammed Barde, to special duties at the Force Headquarters.

