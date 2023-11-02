ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I was beaten – NLC President Joe Ajaero recounts brutal ordeal in police custody

Ima Elijah

Ajaero also disclosed the threats he faced from the police, who had warned him of potential prosecution.

Joe Ajaero says he was beaten in police custody [NNews]
Joe Ajaero says he was beaten in police custody [NNews]

Recommended articles

Ajaero, who was detained after miscreants disrupted an NLC protest in the state capital, recounted the severe beatings he endured, remarking that divine intervention likely saved him from further harm.

The incident occurred during a rally organised by the NLC to mobilise Imo workers for a mega protest against the alleged violation and abuse of workers' rights and privileges by the state government.

The situation escalated into violence, leading to Ajaero being apprehended by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon his release, Ajaero disclosed the threats he faced from the police, who had warned him of potential prosecution.

"If you say interim order, it elapses with time; if the court issues another one, then it's a different thing," Ajaero explained. "I told them interim order ends within one week or two; they now kept the letter and told me they can prosecute me."

Expressing his resilience, Ajaero asserted that the beating he endured was extreme, emphasising, "They beat me; God must have taken extra time to create me because of the kind of beating I received."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was beaten – NLC President Joe Ajaero recounts brutal ordeal in police custody

I was beaten – NLC President Joe Ajaero recounts brutal ordeal in police custody

Ondo indigenes claim ₦3.1 trillion damages, secure court order against Shell

Ondo indigenes claim ₦3.1 trillion damages, secure court order against Shell

EFCC bans officials from conducting sting operations at night

EFCC bans officials from conducting sting operations at night

OAU: We arrested 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife, EFCC insists

OAU: We arrested 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife, EFCC insists

Anambra govt rescues 20 girls forced into prostitution at a brothel

Anambra govt rescues 20 girls forced into prostitution at a brothel

Nobody can take away my political structure in Rivers, Wike tells PDP governors

Nobody can take away my political structure in Rivers, Wike tells PDP governors

Reps issues 72-hour ultimatum to AGF to submit report on ₦100bn COVID-19 funds

Reps issues 72-hour ultimatum to AGF to submit report on ₦100bn COVID-19 funds

Shettima seeks US govt’s assistance on Tinubu's food security agenda

Shettima seeks US govt’s assistance on Tinubu's food security agenda

Tinubu seeks Senate's approval for another $7.8bn, €100m loans

Tinubu seeks Senate's approval for another $7.8bn, €100m loans

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers