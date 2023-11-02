I was beaten – NLC President Joe Ajaero recounts brutal ordeal in police custody

Ajaero, who was detained after miscreants disrupted an NLC protest in the state capital, recounted the severe beatings he endured, remarking that divine intervention likely saved him from further harm.

The incident occurred during a rally organised by the NLC to mobilise Imo workers for a mega protest against the alleged violation and abuse of workers' rights and privileges by the state government.

The situation escalated into violence, leading to Ajaero being apprehended by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Upon his release, Ajaero disclosed the threats he faced from the police, who had warned him of potential prosecution.

"If you say interim order, it elapses with time; if the court issues another one, then it's a different thing," Ajaero explained. "I told them interim order ends within one week or two; they now kept the letter and told me they can prosecute me."