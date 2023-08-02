ADVERTISEMENT
Labour promises Tinubu further protests will be suspended, FG claims

Nurudeen Shotayo

The federal government said labour reposed high confidence in Tinubu's ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all their concerns.

President Bola Tinubu after meeting with labour leaders in Aso Rock on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu after meeting with labour leaders in Aso Rock on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. [Presidency]

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NCL) led by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and that of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Festus Usifo, held a meeting with the President at the State House, Abuja, on the evening of Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The meeting also had in attendance the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake and Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari.

This followed the nationwide protests carried out by the unions earlier in the day to register their displeasure over the current economic hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange rate.

Organised labour is also protesting against the slow implementation of palliatives proposed to cushion the biting effects of the new policies.

However, after the Wednesday meeting, Ajaero told the press that the President made some commitments that they would take to workers’ leaders.

He added that Tinubu did not force them to suspend the industrial action, adding that Tinubu is a “pro-democracy activist; so he understands protests”.

President Bola Tinubu after meeting with labour leaders in Aso Rock on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu after meeting with labour leaders in Aso Rock on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria
Meanwhile, a statement by Alake on Wednesday evening stated that the labour leadership had resolved to halt further protests.

Alake said the decision was based on their fruitful and frank discussion with Tinubu, adding that the President assured the Labour leaders that he would continue to work for the best interest of Nigeria.

He said, "Consequent upon the fruitful and frank discussion with President Tinubu and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward by the Labour Movement, the Labour Leaders resolved to stop further protest.

"They opted for further constructive engagement with the government to resolve all outstanding issues as they affect the working people and Nigerians in general.

"President Tinubu gave his commitment to the Labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023 after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.

"President Tinubu assured the Labour leaders that he would continue to work for the best interest of Nigeria while pleading with the Labour leaders to join hands with him to birth a better and economically buoyant country."

Nurudeen Shotayo

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

