NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

Ima Elijah

The Organised Labour protesters are not willing to negotiate their demands.

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

The workers expressed their concerns over the soaring cost of living, highlighting the devastating impact of hunger and deprivation on ordinary citizens. One worker, speaking on behalf of the demonstrators, decried the current economic situation, emphasising that it was leading to fatalities in the country.

"We have decided to go to Abuja to discuss with the government constructively by tendering our charter of demands, which includes setting the national minimum wage at 200,000. Additionally, we call for the immediate restoration and functional operation of the four refineries, and we demand that labor representatives be part of the supervisory committee overseeing these operations. These demands are non-negotiable," the worker asserted.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress had earlier issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Bola Tinubu-led government, threatening to initiate a nationwide strike if their demands were not met. The ultimatum is set to expire on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

