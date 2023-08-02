NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

The workers expressed their concerns over the soaring cost of living, highlighting the devastating impact of hunger and deprivation on ordinary citizens. One worker, speaking on behalf of the demonstrators, decried the current economic situation, emphasising that it was leading to fatalities in the country.

"We have decided to go to Abuja to discuss with the government constructively by tendering our charter of demands, which includes setting the national minimum wage at ₦200,000. Additionally, we call for the immediate restoration and functional operation of the four refineries, and we demand that labor representatives be part of the supervisory committee overseeing these operations. These demands are non-negotiable," the worker asserted.