Kwara loses pioneer NUT chairman, Oyinloye

News Agency Of Nigeria

The remains of the pioneer chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Kwara chapter, Sir Joseph Oyinloye, has been committed to mother earth in Esie, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

He said it is not Godly for anyone not to promote peace and tranquility wherever they found themselves.

Amoo urged the people to love themselves and borrow from the did of Oyinloye during his lifetime, described the deceased as a man of the people.

He noted Oyinloye lived a fulfilled life that had tremendous impact on his immediate family, the church and society at large.

One of the children of Oyinloye, Mrs Adesola Oyinloye-Ndu, described her late father as a disciplinarian, a loving and caring father, a friend and an educationist per excellent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the final funeral ceremony for late Oyinloye was attended by people from all walks of life, including traditional rulers led by the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti.

NAN recalls that the late pioneer Kwara NUT chairman died on July 29 at the age of 93.

He is survived by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

