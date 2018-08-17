Eid-el-Kabir Kwara FRSC to deploy 2000 personnel, 23 vehicles, 3 ambulances

news

The Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Sunday Maku has reiterated the preparedness of the command to ensure hitch-free Eid el-Kabir celebration in the state.

A statement signed by the sector’s Public Education Officer, Route Commander Solomon Meremikwu said the sector commander briefed unit commanders of formations and other principal officers of the sector command on Aug. 16.

“On the commencement of the Special Patrol which would run from Aug. 17 to Aug. 26, as directed by the FRSC headquarters, to ensure that all traffic challenges of the Sallah celebrations would be effectively taken care of nationwide.

“The sector commander wishes to use this medium to appeal to motorists and the general public to be safety conscious, tolerant, patient and adhere strictly to extant traffic regulations for the safety of the generality of all road users.’’

In the face of obvious heightened traffic activities, he stated that the command would deploy 2000 regular personnel and Special Marshals, 23 operational vehicles and 3 ambulances for the special patrol.

“We have identified traffic flash points within Ilorin and other parts of the state and we will ensure that they are effectively manned, in conjunction with other security agencies.

“There will also be 24-hour standby rescue teams in the event of any emergency,’’ the statement said.

The sector commander wished the government and people of the state a happy Eid-el Kabir celebration.