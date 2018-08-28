Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kwankwaso says FG trying to frustrate his declaration rally

Kwankwaso Ex-Gov accuses FG of trying to frustrate his declaration rally scheduled for Wednesday

This was made known in a statement issued by Kwankwaso Campaign Organisation on Tuesday, August 28, 2018

  • Published:
Rabiu Kwankwaso says FG trying to frustrate his declaration rally play

Rabiu Kwankwaso

(Daily Post)

Former Governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso has accused the Federal Government of trying to frustrate his official declaration to run for President earlier slated to hold at the Eagle Square Abuja on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

This was made known in a statement issued by Kwankwaso Campaign Organisation on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

The former Governor recently signified his interest to run for President on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Daily Post, the management of Eagle Square had earlier approved the use of its facility, only to turn back and withdraw its approval barely 24 hours to the event.

Also, a Twitter user, @amadichima posted what seems to be documents of the transaction between Kwankwaso and the Eagle Square management (the authenticity of the document has not be verified).

 

Kwankwaso Campaign Organisation reacts

The group’s statement reads: “In a letter dated August 27th, 2018 and signed by Usman Mukhtar Raji for the Facility Manager and received on August 28th, 2018 barely 24 hours to the scheduled declaration, the Abuja International Conference and Eagle Square, managed by the Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd has reversed itself in respect of approval granted the organizers of the declaration of Senator Kwankwaso.

“We at the Kwankwaso Campaign Organisation sees the development as a handiwork of the government in power who will not see anything good in growing our fledgling democracy as no level playing field has been created to allow for viable opposition in the country.

ALSO READ: Kwankwaso, Melaye, 13 other Senators dump APC for PDP

“Even at that, earlier Tuesday morning the Abuja International Conference and Eagle Square, managed by the Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd refused us access to inspect the premises demanding us to present a police permit, when actual approval for the use of the Eagle Square has been sought and paid for more than one week to the said declaration.

“The above development will in no way dampen our morale to go ahead with the declaration or chicken-out as it will only embolden us to legally pursue our fundamental right to freedom of movement and association.”

Barely 24 hours ago, Rabiu Kwankwaso told Daily Post that he regrets supporting President Buhari’s presidential ambition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Trump called President 'lifeless' after April meetingbullet
2 Lifeless President The world has rejected you – APC chieftain tells Buharibullet
3 Trump Twitter reacts to US President allegedly calling Buhari "lifeless"bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Blogger New permutations, calculus in PDP
Labarai a takaice Abubuwa 5 da suka faru a makon da ya shude
Buhari No more free money like GEJ’s time – APC spokesman
Saraki Senate president to declare for president very soon
Misau PDP Senator reacts to alleged plan to impeach Buhari
Kwankwaso I regret supporting Buhari - Senator
Jonah Jang Ex-Governor, standing trial for N6.3bn fraud, declares to run for President with PDP

Local

Court warns against removing Saraki illegally
Saraki Court warns against illegal removal of Senate President
FG denies alleged plans to sell NLNG
Ibe Kachikwu FG denies alleged plans to sell NLNG
Multichoice: Court says order stopping increase in subscription price still stands
MultiChoice Court says order stopping increase in subscription price still stands
Osun workers to commence 3-day warning strike, Wednesday
In Osun Workers to embark on a 3-day warning strike