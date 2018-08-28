Kwankwaso says FG trying to frustrate his declaration rally

news

Former Governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso has accused the Federal Government of trying to frustrate his official declaration to run for President earlier slated to hold at the Eagle Square Abuja on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

This was made known in a statement issued by Kwankwaso Campaign Organisation on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

The former Governor recently signified his interest to run for President on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Daily Post, the management of Eagle Square had earlier approved the use of its facility, only to turn back and withdraw its approval barely 24 hours to the event.

Also, a Twitter user, @amadichima posted what seems to be documents of the transaction between Kwankwaso and the Eagle Square management (the authenticity of the document has not be verified).

Kwankwaso Campaign Organisation reacts

The group’s statement reads: “In a letter dated August 27th, 2018 and signed by Usman Mukhtar Raji for the Facility Manager and received on August 28th, 2018 barely 24 hours to the scheduled declaration, the Abuja International Conference and Eagle Square, managed by the Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd has reversed itself in respect of approval granted the organizers of the declaration of Senator Kwankwaso.

“We at the Kwankwaso Campaign Organisation sees the development as a handiwork of the government in power who will not see anything good in growing our fledgling democracy as no level playing field has been created to allow for viable opposition in the country.

“Even at that, earlier Tuesday morning the Abuja International Conference and Eagle Square, managed by the Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd refused us access to inspect the premises demanding us to present a police permit, when actual approval for the use of the Eagle Square has been sought and paid for more than one week to the said declaration.

“The above development will in no way dampen our morale to go ahead with the declaration or chicken-out as it will only embolden us to legally pursue our fundamental right to freedom of movement and association.”