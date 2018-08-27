Pulse.ng logo
I regret supporting Buhari - Rabiu Kwankwaso

  • Published:
I regret supporting Buhari - Rabiu Kwankwaso play

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso 61st Birthday Cocktail Party

(Pulse)

The former Governor of Kkano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso has said that he regrets supporting President Buhari during the elections.

Kwankwaso has also signified his interest to run for President on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Governor said that other people who supported Buhari are also regretting their actions, Daily Post reports.

He said this while speaking to PDP members in Owerri, Imo state.

“Nigerians are fed up with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) “and would be happy seeing PDP return to power.

“I am sure other people like me that dumped the PDP to support President Muhammadu Buhari in 2014 against the then President Goodluck Jonathan are currently regretting their actions.

"From North to South, the citizens are looking for a government that would not pay emphasis on religion, ethnicity and culture but national development. PDP’s government in 2019 shall bring development and create the adequate platforms that provide jobs for teeming Nigerians.

ALSO READ: Rabiu Kwankwaso reacts to Oshiomhole's comment on defections

“I have been in Southeast in last few days and I want to say that the state of infrastructure in this region is incredible. It is either that the government lacks the capacity to improve the economy or something. Electricity is important in this country. The people need a government that will be just and provide jobs for teeming young Nigerians," he added.

Dino apologises to Nigerians

Senator Dino Melaye recently apologised to Nigerians for promoting President Buhari in 2015.

Melaye said if he had known that things will turn out the way it did, he would not have supported the President.

