Kumuyi urges Nigerian youth to stand out among nations

According to him, young people are a critical mass that can make Nigeria stand out, but they must be guided and equipped with the right values to achieve this goal.

He spoke virtually at a news conference in Abuja ahead of the global children and teenagers convocation jointly organised under the auspices of Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK.

According to Pastor Kumuyi, Nigeria has a bright future, and young people are an essential part of that future.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, emphasised the importance of catching young people early and inculcating in them the right values.

“Nobody is born a doctor, an engineer, an achiever, a militant courageous soldier. We’ll all start at the ground level,” Kumuyi added.

The FCT Overseer of DCLM, Pastor Elijah Adebiyi, echoed Kumuyi’s sentiment, stating that the convocation was open to children and teenagers between 5 and 19 years of age.

He said it would provide a platform for young people to interact with one another and learn from experienced teachers.

Adebiyi said, “We believe that young people are the future, and we want to invest in them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a critical mass of Nigerians that can make our country stand out if we catch them young by inculcating in them spiritual, academic and moral values,

“The children and teenagers convocation is an opportunity for young people to come together and learn from experienced teachers who are committed to providing them with the right values and skills to succeed in life.”